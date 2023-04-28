Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 5.5 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

