Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $377,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.