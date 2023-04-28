Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $47,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.00%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

