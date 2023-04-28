Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

