Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
