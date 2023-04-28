Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,182.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $134.71 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.