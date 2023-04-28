Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

CADE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,270. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 298,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,484,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.