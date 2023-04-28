Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.96-$5.04 EPS.

CDNS stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.38. The stock had a trading volume of 927,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,301. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

