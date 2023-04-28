Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Cadre stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadre by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

