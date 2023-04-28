Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 18,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

