Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFWFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

Featured Articles

