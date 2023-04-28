California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,010. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

About California Water Service Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.