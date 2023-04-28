Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the March 31st total of 388,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 43,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,427. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

About Calyxt

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

