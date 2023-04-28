Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. 171,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,298. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $981,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 193.5% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

