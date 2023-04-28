Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. 171,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,298. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
