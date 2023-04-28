Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 85

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 85 ($1.06) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
LON:SOUC opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Monday. Southern Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.54 million, a PE ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.21.
About Southern Energy
