Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 85

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 85 ($1.06) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

LON:SOUC opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Monday. Southern Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.54 million, a PE ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

