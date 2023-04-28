Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s current price.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

GKP stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.69). 5,031,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £292.37 million, a PE ratio of 148.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.39. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.01).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

