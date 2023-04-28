Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.62) target price on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s current price.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
GKP stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.69). 5,031,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £292.37 million, a PE ratio of 148.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.39. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.01).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
