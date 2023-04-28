Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

