Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.67.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$105.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of C$98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.80. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

