Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $14.81. Canfor shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 734 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Canfor Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

