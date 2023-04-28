Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $50.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NET stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $273,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

