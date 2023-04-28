Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 163000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$351,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

