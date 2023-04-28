Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.64

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 478315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 371,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 216.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 144,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71,125 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

