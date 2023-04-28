Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $134.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.