Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE COF traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,292. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $272,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

