Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS.
NYSE COF traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,292. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
