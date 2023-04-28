Capital Power (CPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$43.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.21. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$40.06 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 276.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

