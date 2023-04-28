Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

