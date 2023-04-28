Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

