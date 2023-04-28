Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 410,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.83.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.