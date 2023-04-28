CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

CarMax Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

