Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -442.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

