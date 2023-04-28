Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CARR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.