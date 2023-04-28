Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

