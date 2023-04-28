Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $89.00. 323,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,018. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

