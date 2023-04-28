Casper Achieves Market Cap of $591.53 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $591.53 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,673,855,030 coins and its circulating supply is 10,959,052,836 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,672,668,568 with 10,957,939,022 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05449664 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $12,984,463.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

