Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

