Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $289.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.05. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

