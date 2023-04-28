CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

