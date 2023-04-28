CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.66. 2,075,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CBRE Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.