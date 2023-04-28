CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 2,075,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

