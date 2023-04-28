CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 2,075,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group



CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

