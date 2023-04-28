Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.05 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. 159,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.