CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

