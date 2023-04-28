Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $113,127 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 201,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

