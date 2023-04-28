Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $113,127 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
