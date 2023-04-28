Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.27 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $25.69 on Friday, hitting $368.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,528. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.95.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $5,245,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

