Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
