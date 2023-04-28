Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock worth $144,140. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

