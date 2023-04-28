Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:TORO opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.51.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.