Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.63. 121,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,189. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 479,736 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

