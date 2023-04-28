Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

