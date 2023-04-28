Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,504,714 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.