China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.18 ($0.03). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,647 shares.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

