Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,300 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the March 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,015.9 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

