Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.78. 164,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 555,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $71,349.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,279 shares of company stock worth $17,124,524. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

